Suspect Arrested In Double-Homicide In Barnegat: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested in a double homicide that placed Barnegat Township schools on lockdown Thursday, Nov. 2, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Barnegat PD Facebook
Schools were placed on a precautionary shelter in place due to a subject search being conducted in the area, local police said. 

The subject was eventually located following police activity at Lincoln Avenue and Bengal Boulevard, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Barnegat Township Police Chief Keith A. Germain said.

It wasn't immediately clear when the killings took place.

