Man Arrested Breaking Into Cars In Brick Township: Police

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 12:55 a.m. Brick Police responded to Windsor Road for a suspicious person attempting to enter parked motor vehicles.

Ptl. Scott Mesmer responded to the area and quickly located a suspect who matched the description provided by the caller, police said.

Christopher Kennedy was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and theft of movable property. Kennedy was processed at Brick Police Headquarters and held in Ocean County Jail.

Chief David Forrester commends the diligent effort of the resident who immediately reported the suspicious activity to police.

The Brick Township Police Department would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and assist us by reporting any suspicious activity to Brick Police at 732-262-1100 or by dialing 9-1-1.

