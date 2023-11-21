'Sunny Soul:' Forked River Mom Nadine Vetter Dies, 42

Born in Staten Island, Nadine spent most of her life in Bayville, finally moving to Forked River, her obituary says. She worked for Weichert Realty in Oakhurst as a Mortgage Analyst for 15 years.

Nadine loved to spend time with her many friends and family members. Above all, she embraced her role as a devoted mother.

Nadine is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Vetter; her cherished daughter, Alyssa, three stepchildren, Tyler, Madison and McKenzie; her mother, Robyn Bianco; her sister, Colleen Smith and husband Brian; her brother, Michael Bianco and wife Kim; and many extended family members and close friends. She is predeceased by her father, Michael Bianco, in 2015.

Loved ones took to social media to share touching tributes following Nadine’s tragic passing:

Meanwhile, supporters had created and contributed more than $7,000 to an Ever Loved fundraiser that will be used for Alyssa’s college expenses.

“Of all Nadine’s accomplishments in life, Alyssa is by far her greatest,” reads the fundraiser.

“Alyssa graduated high school this year and just kicked off her college career at Ocean County College, where she is both a student and an athlete, playing for the school’s soccer team—and Nadine couldn’t have been prouder! She beamed with pride every time she watched Alyssa take the field or spoke of Alyssa’s future endeavors to become a school teacher.”

Nadine’s memorial was held Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville.

“Nadine Bianco-Vetter was a beautiful sunny soul, with a smile on her face always,” reads a tribute from Napolitano. “Always a good friend and ready to help you if she could…She will be greatly missed…RIP beautiful soul.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Nadine Vetter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.