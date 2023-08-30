Six Flags Great Adventure Adds New Rollercoaster In 2024

It will be the first of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, according to Park President Brian Bacica.

THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC, also will be the first super boomerang coaster to open in North America, officials said.

It rushes forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll. In a flash, it changes direction and speeds off again, backward.

The rollercoaster is just one of several new additions to the park in Jackson next year.

A new Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa will open within the expansive 350-acre Wild Safari Park, officials said.

Overnight guests will enjoy ultra-luxurious accommodations, scenic vistas, spa services and VIP dining.

“With our largest park investment in almost two decades, we are excited to offer guests of all ages compelling new experiences that make Six Flags Great Adventure the most popular theme park experience in the Northeast," Bacica said.

