Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, police were dispatched to the Home Depot on Route 9,

A suspect used bolt cutters to cut the lock securing wire behind cages and removed 27 rolls of 12-2 wire, worth a total of $2,916, Toms River police said.

When approached by an employee, the suspect removed a utility knife from his pocket and threatened the employee, police said.

He and an associate were subsequently observed loading the wire into a white Chevy Impala and leaving the area. The registered vehicle owner, who does not match the description of the suspects, claims to have sold the vehicle at a gas station in Delaware before the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau at jmastronardy@trpolice.org or by calling 732-349-0150 x 1346. All information will remain confidential.

