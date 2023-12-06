See How Major NJ Hospitals Rank For Safety In America

The Leapfrog Group released the Fall 2023 hospital grades on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
An expert panel of doctors selects 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety to come up with grades for the nearly 3,000 hospitals and acute care centers nationwide. Click here for more on the methodology.
Here's how hospitals in Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties were graded for safety by the Leapfrog Group this year:
A:
Community Medical Center (Toms River)
- Hackensack-Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)
- Hackensack-Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick)
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (Lakewood)
- Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Plainsboro)
B:
Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center (Perth Amboy)
- Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)
- Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center (Manahawkin)
- Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)
- Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)
C:
CentraState Medical Center (Freehold)
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center (Edison)
Click here to see every New Jersey hospital's grade from The Leapfrog Group.
