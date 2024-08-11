Search Launched For Missing Woman Last Heard From July 25, Manchester Police Say

Erin Garofalo last spoke to her family on the phone on Thursday, July 25, police in Manchester said.

She was last known to be in the area of Barnt Avenue in Trenton and has been known to frequent the Hamilton, Princeton, and East Windsor areas.

Garofalo is a white female, approximately 5’11", 180 pounds, and has brown hair. She is known to utilize the aliases Erin Taylor and Erin Gilbert, police said.

"Numerous investigative steps have already been taken to locate Erin Garofalo; however, her location remains unknown at this time," Manchester police said Sunday, Aug. 11.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact us at 732-657-6111.

