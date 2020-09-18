Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
COVID-19: Freehold School Reports Suspected Cases

Cecilia Levine
West Freehold School
West Freehold School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of suspected COVID-19 cases were reported at a Freehold Township school.

The presumed positive cases were identified at the West Freehold School,  District Superintendent Neal Dickstein in a letter to parents on Thursday. He did not specify if the cases were students, staff or teachers.

Cleaning and sanitization has been done at all areas the presumed infected individuals were exposed to.

"At this time, all close contacts have been notified by district staff. If you have not received a phone call from a district staff member, you are not deemed a close contact," Dickstein said.

The first two weeks of schools beginning Sept. 8 were all remote, and students who enrolled in the in-person plan would begin Sept. 21. 

The in-person instruction plans were not impacted by the cases, officials said.

