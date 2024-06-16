Route 9 Hit-Run Crash Leaves Lakewood Pedestrian Critical, Prosecutor Says

The male victim was trying to cross Route 9 at First Street in a marked crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16 when he was struck by a white sedan heading north, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The white sedan continued northbound on Route 9 and left the scene. As a result of the crash, the victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, and was listed in critical condition as of press time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3257, or Officer Mark Gibson of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.