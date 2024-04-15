Wall Township police responded to a "serious motor vehicle crash" at the intersection of Route 35 and Warren Avenue on Monday, Apr. 15, the department said in a Facebook post.

The state Department of Transportation said a crash investigation closed Route 35 in both directions near the intersection at around 12:20 p.m. There was no word yet about how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

NJDOT and police said to expect delays in the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.