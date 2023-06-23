Road Rage Leads To Gunfire In Lakewood: Police

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, Lakewood Police Officer Daniel DeBartolomeis responded to the area of Cross Street and Massachusetts Avenue to meet with the victim of a reported road rage incident.

DeBartolomeis met with a 22-year-old Lakewood man who stated that the incident started at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 after he accidentally cut the other driver off.

As the two continued traveling north on Massachusetts Avenue the unidentified suspect fired one round into the victim's vehicle, police said.

The bullet entered through the rear driver's side door and lodged into the unoccupied front passenger seat, they said.

At this time the incident is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Austin Letts at 732-363-0200.

