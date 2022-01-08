'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Buys $3.4 Million NYC Condo (PHOTOS)

Vinny Guadagnino is moving on up.

The MTV "Jersey Shore" star threw down $3.345 million for a Manhattan apartment, public records show (scroll for photos).

The 34-year-old bachelor closed on the Broome Street condo in SoHo with Serhant Realty on May 13. He listed his Los Angeles home for $3.85 million last year and moved to Tribeca.

Guadagnino's New York City two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom boasts 10-foot ceilings with views of the Hudson River, the Empire State Building and One World Trade, its Zillow listing says. The pad posts 1,248 square feet of living space.

