Police Searching For Suspect In Brick Township Bank Robbery

The Brick Township Police Department released a photo of the suspect on Facebook on Wednesday, July 24. Officers were called to a robbery report at Santander Bank on Beaverson Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect entered the bank, demanded money from the teller, and ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. The man reportedly didn't show any weapon in the robbery.

The suspect used an umbrella and a white face mask to hide his identity. He wore a gray hoodie sweatshirt, black athletic joggers, white sneakers, a black backpack, and lime green work gloves.

The suspect was last seen walking west near Beaverson Boulevard.

"This investigation is still ongoing, and at this time, there is no threat to the general public," Brick police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Brick police at 732-262-1115 or 732-262-4611.

