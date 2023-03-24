Unlicensed Jackson Man Ran Red Light, Injured Four In Fiery Toms River Crash: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto in a crash that injured four people, one critically, authorities said.

Charles Sharkey Jr. of Jackson Township is accused of running a red light with a suspended license before the crash, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

He also may have been using his cell phone at the time of the fiery rollover crash, the prosecutor said.

Sharkey was charged with multiple other offenses, Billhimer said.

On Thursday, March 23, at approximately 4 p.m., Toms River police responded to Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue for a serious motor vehicle crash.

Initial investigation by responding officers found that a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Sharkey, was traveling eastbound on Route 70 approaching the cross street of Massachusetts Avenue. Sharkey failed to stop at the red light at the intersection, and grazed the rear of a 2016 Honda CRV which had been travelling westbound on Route 70 and turning left onto Massachusetts Avenue, the prosecutor said.

Sharkey then struck a 2017 Subaru Impreza – also attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Massachusetts Avenue from Route 70 westbound – which contained a male adult driver and three juvenile passengers, Billhimer said.

As a result, the Impreza was pushed backward and rotated in a clockwise manner. The Dodge Ram operated by Sharkey overturned and came to final rest on the driver-side; the vehicle caught fire and sustained heavy fire damage. In the process of the vehicle overturning, a 2021 Lexus RX 350 was grazed and sustained minor damage.

The driver of the Impreza and two of his juvenile passengers were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township for treatment of minor injuries; they were subsequently released. The third juvenile passenger of the Impreza was also taken to JSUMC with serious injuries, and is presently listed in critical condition, Billhimer said on Friday, March 24.

Further investigation revealed that Sharkey had been driving erratically and was utilizing a cellular device just prior to the crash, Billhimer said.. Additionally, it was learned that Sharkey had a suspended driver’s license at the time of the crash, as well as two active warrants for his arrest, the prosecutor said

It was also determined that the Dodge Ram was a rental vehicle — allegedly taken by Sharkey without the renter’s consent, Billhimer said.

Sharkey was placed under arrest at the scene. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center-Southern Campus in Lakewood for treatment of his injuries. While at the hospital, detectives obtained a warrant for a draw of Sharkey’s blood; the laboratory results relative to the blood draw remain pending.

Sharkey was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

