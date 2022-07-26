Trio Arrested With Fentanyl, Cocaine, Heroin On Jersey Shore

Brick police arrested three men on multiple drug possession and dealing charges.

On Monday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m., Street Crimes Unit detectives stopped a vehicle being operated by Ricardo Calderon, 43, of Elizabeth. The stop was related to an investigation into illicit activity at 29 Homestead Drive, police said.

Detectives found approximately 100 Fentanyl pills, 9 grams of cocaine and over 100 wax folds containing heroin. In addition to the drugs, a large, undisclosed amount of cash was discovered, police said.

Residents of the address on Homestead Drive, Frank Russo Jr., 67, and Matthew Russ0, 36, also were arrested. The investigation resulted from several complaints from area neighbors about the suspicious and disruptive activity associated with the residence at 29 Homestead Drive, police said.

Calderon was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl pills and heroin, possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and possession of paraphernalia. His charges were issued on a warrant and Calderon was being held in Ocean County Jail.

Frank Russo Jr. was charged with distribution of cocaine, possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. Matthew Russo was charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

