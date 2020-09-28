Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Toms River Police Mourn Loss Of Accomplished K-9 Officer Gunnar

Valerie Musson
K-9 Officer Gunnar
K-9 Officer Gunnar Photo Credit: Toms River PD

Toms River and surrounding police departments are mourning the loss of K-9 officer Gunnar, who died peacefully at home last Friday

Gunnar was given an honorable send-off surrounded by family and other members of the K-9 unit.

The dog started his K-9 career in January of 2013 at the Toms River Canine Academy. He became a certified patrol K-9 and moved up to narcotics certification in Sept. the same year.

“While in training, K-9 Gunnar was one of the top dogs of the class and easily excelled at any task he was asked to do,” the department said.

Gunnar retired in January 2020.

He will be remembered for his ability to locate narcotics while keeping officers safe.

“K-9 Handlers form inseparable bonds with their partners and this unexpected passing is difficult for Officer Buhowski and his family,” the department said. “Our hearts are with all of them.”

