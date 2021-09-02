Toms River PD: 6-Year-Old Girl Fell From 2nd-Story Window

A 6-year-old girl survived a fall from a second-floor window at her home in Ocean County, authorities said.

Police and EMS were called about 4:15 p.m. on Monday to Hazelwood Road in Toms River.

After the fall, she was alert and conscious, police said on Facebook. "She walked to the front door to seek help from her mother,” police wrote.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. as a precaution and due to the nature of the incident, police said.

