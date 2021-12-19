Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Toms River Gunman Subdued By Police, 2 Victims Killed In Lakewood Shooting ID'd: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Tyshaun Drummond
Tyshaun Drummond Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office/The Lakewood Scoop

A Toms River man was charged with two counts of murder in a shooting that left two dead early Sunday in Lakewood, authorities said. 

Tyshaun Drummond, 39, shot and killed Nicholas Hardy, 36, of Toms River, and Sergio Chavez-Perez, 32, of Lakewood, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Their bodies were found inside of the River Avenue apartment complex after the 7:20 a.m. shooting, Billhimer said. The Lakewood Scoop obtained exclusive footage from the scene in the original reporting of the story.

Responding authorities tracked down Drummond based on descriptions given to them. Officers ordered Drummond to lay on the ground but, when he refused, he was subdued by way of a department-issued Conducted Energy Device (CED).

Drummond was in custody at a nearby hospital. 

“The deaths of these two men are senseless and tragic," the prosecutor said.

The investigation was active and ongoing.

