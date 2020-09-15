Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Swimmer Drowns, 5 Others Rescued In Rough Jersey Shore Waters

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Some beaches were closed along the Jersey Shore due to dangerous rip tides.
Some beaches were closed along the Jersey Shore due to dangerous rip tides. Photo Credit: NJBeaches.org Twitter

Jersey Shore officials reported multiple water rescues and one drowning due to unusually rough tides on Monday.

A man in his 60s drowned in Ocean County on Monday morning, Lavallette Mayor Walter LaCicero told the Asbury Park Press.

More details about the drowning were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Department reported its crews rescued five people in less than three hours on Monday afternoon.

Some of the swimmers pulled from the water were in critical condition, fire department officials reported on Twitter. 

Seaside Heights closed its beaches due to the rough surf, the Shorebeat local news web site reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.