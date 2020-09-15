Swimmer Drowns, 5 Others Rescued In Rough Jersey Shore Waters

Jersey Shore officials reported multiple water rescues and one drowning due to unusually rough tides on Monday.

A man in his 60s drowned in Ocean County on Monday morning, Lavallette Mayor Walter LaCicero told the Asbury Park Press.

More details about the drowning were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Department reported its crews rescued five people in less than three hours on Monday afternoon.

Some of the swimmers pulled from the water were in critical condition, fire department officials reported on Twitter.

Seaside Heights closed its beaches due to the rough surf, the Shorebeat local news web site reported.

