Suspected Drug Dealers From Mercer, Ocean Counties Arrested On Crack Cocaine Charges

Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Brick Township, authorities said.

Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit Detectives made a warranted “knock and announce” search at the Maple Leaf Park Complex, on Sawmill Road about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Patrol Officer Victoria Finelli.

David Gonzalez, 32, from Brick in Ocean County was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack, possession of cocaine and crack, possession of paraphernalia and tampering with evidence, Finelli said.

Joshua Gonzalez, 31, from East Windsor in Mercer County, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack, possession of cocaine and crack, and possession of paraphernalia, Finelli said.

The total amount of drugs seized from the scene was approximately 30 grams of cocaine and 26 grams of crack, according to Finelli.

Also seized was an undisclosed amount of cash, which was believed to be proceeds of the illegal activity, she said.

Both subjects were being held at Ocean County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.