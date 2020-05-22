Stafford PD: 2 Drivers Seriously Hurt In Head-On Crash Closing Route 72

Two drivers were airlifted from the scene of a multiple-car collision that closed Route 72 in Stafford on Thursday, authorities said.

The rush-hour crash involved a Jeep Cherokee driven by Joseph Sanzari, 67 of Barnegat traveling east on Route 72, Stafford police said in a statement on Facebook.

As Sanzari approached Breakers Drive at 4:36 p.m., he tried to turn left into the Circle K, police said. His Jeep was struck by a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Route 72, they said. The Hyundai was driven by Devan Thatcher, 29, of Forked River, they said.

The Hyundai careened into the eastbound lanes of Route 72 and struck a Mercedez-Benz head-on, police said. The Mercedez was driven by Robert Anzidei, 63, of Maple Shade in Burlington County, they said.

Thatcher and Anzidei were flown to Atlantic City Trauma Center for medical treatment, police said.

Both Thatcher's and Anzidei's vehicles sustained significant damage and had to be towed, they said.

The collision is under investigation by Patrolman Allen Jillson. Anyone with information about the accident is urged to email him at Ajillson@staffordpolice.org .

Assisting on scene were volunteers from the Stafford Township Fire Department and the Stafford Township EMS.

