Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Storm System With 'Three-Prong Effect' Tracks Along East Coast
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Stabbing Investigated In Lakewood: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Lakewood police
Lakewood police Photo Credit: Lakewood police

An investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Lakewood, RLS Metro Breaking News reported.

The stabbing occurred Sunday night, Oct. 2 in the 200 block of 2nd Street the outlet said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the outlet said.

Lakewood police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here for the complete story by RLS Metro Breaking News.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.