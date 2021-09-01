South Jersey Man Pleads Guilty In Howard Johnson Hotel Lobby Stabbing, Prosecutor Says

A 34-year-old man from South Jersey has admitted to stabbing a woman in the face during a fight at a Jersey Shore hotel, authorities said.

Carles Bryant of Millville in Cumberland County pled guilty on Wednesday to attempted murder before Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski, according to the Ocean County prosecutor.

The fight occurred in March in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

When Bryant is sentenced on Oct. 13, the State will recommend a term of 15 years in New Jersey State Prison, Billhimer said.

At about 10:30 p.m. on March 3, Toms River police responded to a 9-1-1 call from the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue in reference to a physical altercation involving a man and a woman, the prosecutor said.

Police found a female victim unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to the head, face and body, Billhimer said. The woman was taken to a local hospital were she was treated for her injuries and eventually released.

On March 4, a warrant was issued for Bryant’s arrest.

Bryant was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on March 19 in Atlantic City without incident. He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni handled the case.

