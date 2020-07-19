Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Shoppers Asked To Wear Masks Properly Spit On, Hit Toms River Mall Worker With Belt

Cecilia Levine
Ocean County Mall, Toms River
Ocean County Mall, Toms River Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Ocean County Mall employee was spit on and hit with a belt after asking a couple to pull their face masks up, according to local police.

The Zumiez worker noticed a man and woman in the store had their masks around their necks when they came in around 3:10 p.m., July 9, Toms River police said.

The couple became "irate" when the employee asked them to wear their masks properly, and began screaming before picking up a belt for sale and "snapping" it toward her -- hitting her once, police said.

The woman then yelled at the worker and spit at her, before they both left, authorities said.

Police were unable to find the pair after searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toms River police at 732-349-0150.

