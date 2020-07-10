Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Sex Slave' Priest Accused Of Drinking Boyfriend's Urine Found Dead In Jersey Shore Home

by Cecilia Levine and Jon Craig
Peter Miqueli
Peter Miqueli Photo Credit: Church Photo via pinknews.uk (2015)

The body of a former Bronx priest with a penchant for rough and kinky sex was found dead in his Ocean County home on Thursday, authorities said.

Peter Miqueli, 57, attracted headlines in a 2015 lawsuit accusing him of paying $1,000-an-hour to mingle with a muscle-bound boyfriend whom he called "master" and drinking his urine during rough sex sessions, according to multiple news outlets.

Miqueli resigned as a priest a year after the scandal broke. He was officially suspended by the Catholic Church last year, meaning he was barred from leading Mass or administering church sacraments.

Brick police did not release any details about Miqueli's death. His body was turned over to the Ocean County Medical Examiner to determine exactly how he died. He has lived in Brick for more than five years.

The ex-priest's critics created this Facebook page to help remove him from the Archdiocese of New York.

