SEEN HIM? Police Seek Fugitive In Ocean County ShopRite Parking Lot Stabbing

Authorities in Ocean County are seeking the public’s help locating a man charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in the parking lot of a local ShopRite.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Michael Stallworth, 37, who is accused of stabbing a 44-year-old man in the back multiple times in the parking lot of ShopRite on Route 70 in Brick around 4 p.m. Monday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio said.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he remains in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Stallworth, of Seaside Heights, was identified as the suspect and faces charges including attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Lakewood resident Kareem Reeves, 32, is accused of removing Stallworth’s vehicle from the parking lot following the attack and has been charged with hindering. He was arrested and remains held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Stallworth remains at large and has been entered into the NCIC database, authorities said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 ext. 3989 or Detective Michael Bennett of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1122.

The investigation is being conducted with help from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

