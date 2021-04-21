Prosecutor: Lakewood Man Arrested For Selling Drugs, Released

A 29-year-old Ocean County man was arrested for storing and selling cocaine, but later released due to bail reform, authorities said.

Ranyer Meyreles-Alvarado of Lakewood has been charged with possessing cocaine in an amount greater than five ounces with the intent of distribution, among other drug charges, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office

A multi-agency investigation identified two residences in Lakewood as allegedly being used by Meyreles-Alvarado to store and distribute cocaine, the prosecutor said.

Meyreles-Alvarado was detained during a traffic stop in Lakewood on Saturday.

Multiple agencies then made warranted searches on two of the suspect's residences, Billlhimer said.Approximately 165 grams of cocaine and roughly $6,000 cash was seized, Billhimer said.

Meyreles-Alvarado was taken into custody, processed at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters, and is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Meyreles-Alvarado was subsequently released from the Ocean County Jail on Monday "as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform," the prosecutor said.

