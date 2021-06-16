Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Man Busted For Distributing Child Porn, Arrested At Work

An Ocean County man was arrested for distributing child porn, authorities announced Wednesday.

An investigation into Luis Castaneda-Contreras, 33, of Brick Township, was launched after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (NCIC), Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant on Castaneda-Contreras home on Wednesday, where multiple electronic devices that contained images of child pornography were seized, Billhimer said.

Castaneda-Contreras was arrested at his job in Middletown, Monmouth County, and processed at Brick Township police headquarters.

He was lodged at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges of distribution of child porn and possession of child porn, authorities said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted in the investigation.

