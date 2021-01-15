Prosecutor: Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Stored In Jersey Shore Apartment

A 20-year-old man from Lakewood has been arrested for using an apartment in Toms River to deal cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, authorities said.

Rizjoun Smullen was taken into custody on Wednesday on drug distribution charges, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An joint investigation with Toms River police found an apartment in the Hampton Gardens Apartment Complex being used to store and distribute quantities of illegal controlled dangerous substances, according to Billhimer.

Detectives made a warranted search on an apartment used by Smullen and seized aboiut 150 doses of heroin, along with $2,100, the prosecutor said.

Smullen was charges with several charges of distributing heroin and possessing heroin, Billhimer said.

Smullen was taken to Toms River Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and released on a summons pending a future court date, the prosecutor said.

Point Pleasant police assisted in the investigation, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.