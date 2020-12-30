Prosecutor: Fugitive Sought In Fatal Jersey Shore Christmas Eve Crash

Authorities are searching for an Ocean County man believed responsible for a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez,, 27, of Jackson, has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, but he remains at large, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

At 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, patrol officers with the Jackson Township Police Department were called to Cedar Swap Road and Interstate-195 for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Jackson police found that a 2010 Mercedes Benz, driven by Norman Shtab, 83, of Howell Township, was exiting I-195 at Exit 21. His wife, Phyllis Shtab, 81, also of Howell, was a passenger in the vehicle, authorities said.

As Shtab was attempting to make a left turn onto Cedar Swap Road, his vehicle collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado fled the crash scene on foot, Billhimer said.

Further investigation identified the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado as Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, according to Billhimer.

The passenger in the Silverado, Jose Misael Pementel-Mendoza, 30, of Wrightstown, was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The Shtabs also were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center. Mr. Shtab was treated for his injuries and released.

On Saturday, a day after the collision, Mrs. Shtab succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

“Alcazar-Sanchez has not yet been apprehended, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. A warrant has

been issued for his arrest, and his name has been placed in the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone with information concerning Alcazar-Sanchez’s whereabouts – or any information at all regarding this investigation - is urged to call Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Officer Tristan Bennett of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111.

During the investigation, Alcazar-Sanchez’s girlfriend, Reyna Mendez, 27, of Jackson, was questioned by law enforcement. Authorities concluded that Mendez provided false information to detectives during questioning; Billhimer said. As a consequence, she has been charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, Billhimer said.

She was issued a summons and released pending a future court date, he said.

