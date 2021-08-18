Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Man, 62, Caught Snapping Upskirt Photos In Jersey Shore ShopRite

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite of Brick Township.
ShopRite of Brick Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 62-year-old Brick Township man was arrested for taking upskirt photos of a female in a supermarket, authorities said.

A witness told police they saw a man, later identified as Donald Sheridan, holding his cell phone under the dress of a female victim in Shoprite in Kohl’s Plaza on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

The witness immediately confronted Sheridan, yelling, “I know what you’re doing," police said. 

The witness stayed with Sheridan while the victim advised store personnel to call the police.

Officers arrived on scene, conducted interviews, reviewed the security footage of the incident, in which Sheridan can be clearly seen positioning himself to hold his cell phone under the victim’s dress, police said.

Sheriden was arrested for invasion of privacy. He was processed and released on a Summons.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.