Police: Man, 62, Caught Snapping Upskirt Photos In Jersey Shore ShopRite

A 62-year-old Brick Township man was arrested for taking upskirt photos of a female in a supermarket, authorities said.

A witness told police they saw a man, later identified as Donald Sheridan, holding his cell phone under the dress of a female victim in Shoprite in Kohl’s Plaza on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

The witness immediately confronted Sheridan, yelling, “I know what you’re doing," police said.

The witness stayed with Sheridan while the victim advised store personnel to call the police.

Officers arrived on scene, conducted interviews, reviewed the security footage of the incident, in which Sheridan can be clearly seen positioning himself to hold his cell phone under the victim’s dress, police said.

Sheriden was arrested for invasion of privacy. He was processed and released on a Summons.

