Police: Drunk Jersey Shore Driver's SUV Topples Two Traffic Lights, Burns Up

A Jersey Shore driver was drunk when his SUV knocked down two highway traffic lights in a row before careening across oncoming traffic and catching fire, authorities said Monday.

Toms River police said they found Kristofer I. Coltenback, 43, of Manchester standing outside his burning Ford Explorer shortly after 3 a.m.

Coltenback, who had a prior criminal record, was driving on the revoked list as he headed west on Route 37 approaching the Peter Avenue intersection when he swerved to the left, police said in a release.

The Explorer struck the highway divider before knocking down the first traffic signal, they said.

It kept going, hitting another median and the second traffic light, then continue across the eastbound lanes and a stretch of grass before finally stopping on the Batchelor Avenue exit ramp, police said in the release.

The Explorer, which burned up in the crash, was impounded as evidence, they said.

Police charged Coltenback with DWI, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane and violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order banning non-essential travel.

Then they released him to a responsible adult under John’s Law.

Traffic Safety Officer PJ Gambardella was investigating.

