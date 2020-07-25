Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: SWAT Team Captures Teaneck Ex-Con Charged With Murder In Ambush Killing At Englewood Party
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Point Pleasant Woman With Young Daughter Charged With Downloading Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lisa (Moffett) Cuervo
Lisa (Moffett) Cuervo Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A Point Pleasant woman with a young daughter was jailed after authorities said they caught her with child pornography on her cellphone.

Lisa (Moffett) Cuervo, 24, remained held Saturday in the Ocean County Jail, charged with possessing child pornography.

The divorced Cuervo also was charged with having 17 marijuana plants that Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said were found during a warranted search of her home on Friday by members of his High Tech Crime Unit and Point Pleasant Borough police.

Authorities also charged her with child endangerment “based upon the fact that her minor child living in the residence had access to the illegal plants and drug paraphernalia,” Billhimer said.

The arrest was something of a rarity for law enforcement. Studies have found the overwhelming number of defendants charged with possessing and/or trafficking child pornography are men.

New Jersey State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified Cuervo as a suspect, the prosecutor said.

Local authorities took over from there.

Records show Cuervo attended Brick Township High School for two years, then got her GED.

“Not to sound cocky as sh*t but I’m a f*cking good person with a big heart and I deserve a lot more than the shitty hand that life has dealt me this far,” Cuervo wrote in a stream of dozens of Facebook posts just before her arrest on Friday.

In response, others posted comments about the charges and her mugshot.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.