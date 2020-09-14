Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Hurt At Garden State Parkway Gas Station

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A pedestrian remains in serious condition after being struck by a car at a service station in Lacey Township, authorities said.

The victim was struck by a car at the Forked River Service Station shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police. 

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a state police spokesman.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The man, whose name and age have not been released, suffered head and leg injuries according to initial reports.

