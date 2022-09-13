Contact Us
Pedestrian Critical, Struck By Unlicensed Driver In Toms River: Police

Toms River Police
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

A 33-year-old pedestrian from Forked River was listed in critical condition after being struck by an unlicensed driver in Toms River, authorities said.

On Monday, Sept. 12 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights was traveling north on Hooper Avenue when she struck pedestrian Jessica Descafano who entered traffic attempting to cross Hooper Avenue mid-block, police said.

Descafano was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical University in Neptune due to the extent of her injuries where she was listed in critical, but stable, condition on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police said.

Macchiarelli was issued citations for being an unlicensed driver, and charged with causing injury while unlicensed, as well as being arrested for an active warrant, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by Traffic Safety Officers Bob Westfall and Ryan Fitzgerald. Also assisting at the scene was the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office.

