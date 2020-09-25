Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Howell Man Who Threatened Attack On Lakewood Jewish Community Sentenced To Six Months Jail
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ocean Prosecutor: Little League Treasurer Returns Stolen $63K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
John Lehman
John Lehman Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 57-year-old man from Jackson Township has returned money stolen from an Ocean County Little League and been sentenced to community service, authorities said.

In addition to returning about $63,085 to the Holbrook Little League, John Lehman was sentenced on Friday to one-year probation and 100 hours of community service,  Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Lehman previously pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking on Dec. 2, 2019, before Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski along with a co-defendant, Anthony Del Vecchio, according to Billhimer.

Del Vecchio, former Little League president, returned his half of the #126,000 theft when he was sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service on Jan. 24, the prosecutor said.

“Del Vecchio -- and now Lehman -- have both been made to answer for their betrayal of the faith and trust placed in them by the families that comprise the Holbrook Little League," Billhimer said.

The Holbrook Little League Executive Board, agreed with the plea deal, Billhimer said. The original tip about the suspected thefts was received in November 2017, he said.

Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Heisler handled the case 

"The League has been made whole by the repayment of monies stolen, and hopefully the League will continue to grow and recover from this dark period,'' Billhimer said, "But these two individuals will be branded as thieves for the rest of their lives, and deservedly so."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.