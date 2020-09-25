Ocean Prosecutor: Little League Treasurer Returns Stolen $63K

A 57-year-old man from Jackson Township has returned money stolen from an Ocean County Little League and been sentenced to community service, authorities said.

In addition to returning about $63,085 to the Holbrook Little League, John Lehman was sentenced on Friday to one-year probation and 100 hours of community service, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Lehman previously pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking on Dec. 2, 2019, before Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski along with a co-defendant, Anthony Del Vecchio, according to Billhimer.

Del Vecchio, former Little League president, returned his half of the #126,000 theft when he was sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service on Jan. 24, the prosecutor said.

“Del Vecchio -- and now Lehman -- have both been made to answer for their betrayal of the faith and trust placed in them by the families that comprise the Holbrook Little League," Billhimer said.

The Holbrook Little League Executive Board, agreed with the plea deal, Billhimer said. The original tip about the suspected thefts was received in November 2017, he said.

Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Heisler handled the case

"The League has been made whole by the repayment of monies stolen, and hopefully the League will continue to grow and recover from this dark period,'' Billhimer said, "But these two individuals will be branded as thieves for the rest of their lives, and deservedly so."

