Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean County Man Arrested On Meth, Marijuana Charges

Jon Craig
Jason Close
Jason Close Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 41-year-old man from Ocean County has been arrested on several drug-related charges, authorities said.

Jason Close of Lacey Township has been charged following a multi-agency investigation that identified a residence in the Forked River section of the township as being used to store and distribute methamphetamine, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. 

During a surveillance operation on Thursday in Toms River, members of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and Toms River Township Police Department were able to detain and arrest Close without incident. Approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine was seized from Close, Billhimer said.

A subsequent court-authorized search of Close’s residence resulted in the seizure of marijuana, packaging material indicative of distribution purposes, and approximately $780 in cash, the prosecutor said.

Close was charged with multiple drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges, Billhimer said.

Close was processed at Toms River Township Police Headquarters, and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

Brick and Lacey township police departments and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit also assisted in the investigation.

