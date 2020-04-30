Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News:
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ocean County Fitness Center Ticketed For Breaking State Coronavirus Shutdown

Anytime Fitness on Route 88 in Point Pleasant Borough
Anytime Fitness on Route 88 in Point Pleasant Borough

Police cracked down on a Point Pleasant fitness center for violating the state's ban on operating "non-essential" businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said.

Anytime Fitness on Route 88 allowed some customers to enter a side door and workout, Point Pleasant police said in a statement.

The owner of the fitness center, Janice Lauria, 52, of Point Pleasant Borough was issued a summons on four counts of violating Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 shutdown order, police said. Lauria ignored repeated warnings from police about staying open, they said.

Police officers surveilled the gym after receiving complaints that it remained open. They saw an opaque covering on the gym’s front windows, preventing people from looking inside, according to their statement. When police spoke with people as they walked out of the gym, they admitted the owner allowed them to enter through a side door to work out, police said.

Murphy ordered fitness centers, movie theaters, malls and casinos closed on March 16 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. State parks and golf courses can reopen on Saturday, the governor said.

