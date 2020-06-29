NYC Man Convicted In Killing Of Apparent Toms River Drug Dealer

A New York City man was found guilty after a jury trial on Monday in the 2018 killing of a drug dealer from Ocean County, authorities said.

Anthony Barksdale, 26, also known as Shakar Barksdale and previously from Seaside Heights, was convicted in the fatal shooting of Steven E. Stallworth, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Stallworth, 30, of Brick was shot in the cheek outside a Toms River apartment building on March 5, 2018, with a 9mm, hollow-point bullet from a Ruger automatic handgun, prosecutors have said.

Authorities said Barksdale shot Stallworth at the request of a second suspect, Sevon Hill, 25, of Toms River who was described by prosecutors as a lower-level drug dealer who owed Stallworth $18,000.

Barksdale spit on the ground at the crime scene, leaving behind what would be crucial evidence once analysts matched DNA in the saliva to his own, Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Michael Abatemarco said.during the trial, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Barksdale's jury trial before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan was delayed in March because of concerns over exposing jurors and others in the courtroom to coronavirus, according to app.com.

Barksdale faces life in prison, Billhimer said. He is being held in Ocean County Jail pending his sentencing on Aug. 19, the prosecutor said.

Billhimer applauded the diligence and dedication of Abatemarco and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy, who he said "ably and skillfully tried the case on behalf of the State."

The prosecutor also thanked the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Toms River Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their combined assistance in securing this guilty verdict.

“I am extremely proud of the team effort exhibited by members of my office and the other law enforcement agencies involved in bringing Anthony Barksdale to justice," Billhimer said in his statement. "This was a horrendous murder, and Mr. Stallworth’s family has been forced to endure much suffering as a result. I hope this guilty verdict provides them with some level of peace and closure.”

Billhimer also complimented Judge Ryan, "who presided over this trial with great care and thoughtfulness, as well as the jurors -- who demonstrated a remarkable commitment to their oaths in reaching this verdict."

Barksdale's trial began in early March, prior to the onset of the coronavirus, but was suspended due to health and safety concerns related to the pandemic.

The trial resumed last week, Billhimer said, "and the judge and jury have remained steadfast in their obligations throughout this arduous process. I am truly grateful for their dedication to seeking the truth -- particularly in light of the current circumstances due to Covid-19.”

Hill, an associate of Barksdale's, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a .357 Magnum revolver, but has not been tried, authorities said. Hill, was indicted in connection with Stallworth’s death and remains held in the Ocean County Jail. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office was checking for details on Hill’s case.

