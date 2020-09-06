Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Daily Voice Story Shared In Rockland Leads To Arrest In Hit-Run That Killed Paramus Pedestrian
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash ID'd As Off-Duty Lakewood Police Officer, 23

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nicklas Shimonovich
Nicklas Shimonovich Photo Credit: Nicklas Shimonovich Facebook photo

A motorcyclist killed in a Jackson Township crash Saturday was an off-duty Lakewood police officer, authorities confirmed.

Nicklas Shimonovich, 23 -- whose parents are both longtime members of the Lakewood Police Department -- died in a crash on Thompson Bridge Road sometime before 5 p.m., his department announced late Saturday night.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say Shimonovich's motorcycle slammed into a tree around 4:45 p.m. 

The off-duty officer was transported to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus, where he died a short time later.

Shimonovich's father is Lt. Rob Shimonovich and his mother is Sgt.Jeanette Shimonovich, the outlet said.

Shimonovich was hired in March 2018 and assigned to the patrol division evening shift, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The crash was being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.