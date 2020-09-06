Motorcyclist Killed In Crash ID'd As Off-Duty Lakewood Police Officer, 23

A motorcyclist killed in a Jackson Township crash Saturday was an off-duty Lakewood police officer, authorities confirmed.

Nicklas Shimonovich, 23 -- whose parents are both longtime members of the Lakewood Police Department -- died in a crash on Thompson Bridge Road sometime before 5 p.m., his department announced late Saturday night.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say Shimonovich's motorcycle slammed into a tree around 4:45 p.m.

The off-duty officer was transported to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus, where he died a short time later.

Shimonovich's father is Lt. Rob Shimonovich and his mother is Sgt.Jeanette Shimonovich, the outlet said.

Shimonovich was hired in March 2018 and assigned to the patrol division evening shift, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The crash was being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

