Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Ex-Con Sought After Hackensack Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Little Egg Harbor Driver, 41, Charged With DUI After Critically Injuring Bicyclist

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
John Madden
John Madden Photo Credit: NJ DMV

A 41-year-old motorist from Ocean County has been charged with DUI after critically injuring a bicyclist and fleeing the scene, authorities said.

John Madden of Little Egg Harbor Township was charged with assault and leaving the scene of an accident, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Long Beach Township Police Chief Anthony Deely said in a joint statement.

On Wednesday, officers with the Long Beach Township Police Department were called to Long Beach Boulevard for a report of a hit and run involving serious injuries to a bicyclist.

Daniel Bogacz, 63, of Beach Haven, was riding his bicycle northbound on Long Beach Boulevard when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Liberty, also traveling northbound, authorities said.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, later identified by police as Madden, did not stop but made a U-turn and accelerated past the injured victim, authorities said in their statement.

Further investigation found Madden was the driver of the Jeep Liberty and that he was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time he struck the bicyclist, they said.

Bogacz was air-lifted to Atlantic City Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition on Thursday.

Madden was arrested at his home and additionally charged with reckless driving and failure to report an accident, the prosecutor's statement said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.