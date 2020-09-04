Little Egg Harbor Driver, 41, Charged With DUI After Critically Injuring Bicyclist

A 41-year-old motorist from Ocean County has been charged with DUI after critically injuring a bicyclist and fleeing the scene, authorities said.

John Madden of Little Egg Harbor Township was charged with assault and leaving the scene of an accident, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Long Beach Township Police Chief Anthony Deely said in a joint statement.

On Wednesday, officers with the Long Beach Township Police Department were called to Long Beach Boulevard for a report of a hit and run involving serious injuries to a bicyclist.

Daniel Bogacz, 63, of Beach Haven, was riding his bicycle northbound on Long Beach Boulevard when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Liberty, also traveling northbound, authorities said.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, later identified by police as Madden, did not stop but made a U-turn and accelerated past the injured victim, authorities said in their statement.

Further investigation found Madden was the driver of the Jeep Liberty and that he was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time he struck the bicyclist, they said.

Bogacz was air-lifted to Atlantic City Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition on Thursday.

Madden was arrested at his home and additionally charged with reckless driving and failure to report an accident, the prosecutor's statement said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.