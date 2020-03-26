Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: COVID-19: Campgaw, Darlington, Ramapo Reservation Closed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Lakewood PD: Liquor Store Customer Denied Cigarettes Coughs, Claims He Has Coronavirus

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pine Cone Liquor Store
Pine Cone Liquor Store Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Police arrested a Lakewood man who they said deliberately coughed inside a liquor store and claimed he had coronavirus after the clerk refused to sell him cigarettes.

Officers responding to an emergency call from the Pine Cone Liquor Store on Second Street caught up to Juan Gomez Sanchez, 25, and asked whether he needed medical help, police said.

They charged him with disorderly conduct after concluding that he concocted the story, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.