Lakewood Dollar Store Shopper Says He Has Coronavirus, Charged With Spitting In Officer's Face

A 26-year-old Lakewood man was arrested Monday after a spitting in a police officer's face and resisting arrest at the Dollar General in Jackson, authorities said.

Police were called to the store at Manhattan Street Plaza at 6:22 p.m. on a complaint of a disorderly person. A man had removed his face mask and refused a store employee's request to put it back on while purposely touching other customers in the store, Jackson police said in a news statement.

The man refused to give police his name, resisted arrest and tried to escape on foot, police said. The man was captured but refused to cooperate while placed in the patrol car, they said.

While being processed at Jackson headquarters, the man continued to yell profanities at the officers and threatened to assault them, they said.

The man spit directly into Jackson Police Officer Matthew Jamison’s face and claimed that he had coronavirus, police said.

The suspect subsequently tried to flood a jail cell with toilet water and cough and spit on police officers, they said, before undressing and sitting on the floor naked.

The 26-year-old suspect, Marquise Cadet, was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, assault and making terrorist threats, among other charges, police said. Cadet reportedly fought and struggled when police transferred him to Ocean County Jail, they said.

