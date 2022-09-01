Jersey Shore Woman Arrested With 6 Warrants, Bail Totaling $30.5K

A 29-year-old woman was Ocean Gate was arrested with six outstanding warrants, authorities said.

Jenna O'Connor was a passenger in a car pulled over in Ocean Township, police said.

The driver, John Needham, 37, of Toms River was pulled over on Thursday, Aug. 25 on Illinois Avenue near Main Street. Needham was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was being held in Ocean County Jail.

OConnor's warrants were issued by the Ocean County Sheriff's Department and Berkeley, Brick, Seaside Heights and Toms River Municipal Courts with bail totaling $30,550, police said.

She was also processed by the Ocean Township Police Department and turned over to the Ocean County Sheriff's Department. She was being held in Ocean County Jail.

