Jersey Shore Man Arrested Three Years After Meth Bust: Police

A Jersey Shore man arrested in 2019 for the possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, guns, assorted ammunition and more has bee busted again, authorities announced.

William Harlfinger Jr., of Ship Bottom, was again charged with weapons and drug offenses after the execution of a West 5th Street search warrant last month, local police said.

Harlfinger was arrested Sept. 4 at the Lacey Township Police Department and transported to the Ocean County Jail pending a future court appearance in the Ocean County Superior Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.