Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Man Arrested Three Years After Meth Bust: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
William Harlfinger, Jr.
William Harlfinger, Jr. Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail

A Jersey Shore man arrested in 2019 for the possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, guns, assorted ammunition and more has bee busted again, authorities announced.

William Harlfinger Jr., of Ship Bottom, was again charged with weapons and drug offenses after the execution of a West 5th Street search warrant last month, local police said.

Harlfinger was arrested Sept. 4 at the Lacey Township Police Department and transported to the Ocean County Jail pending a future court appearance in the Ocean County Superior Court.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.