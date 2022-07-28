Jersey Shore Man Admits Breaking Into Motel: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to breaking into a motel, authorities said.

Angel Ramirez, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to burglary on Tuesday,, July 26, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On December 17, 2021, Toms River police responded to the Pelican Inn and Suites on Route 37 for a disturbance.

Police found a female victim bleeding from her head. She was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

An investigation by the Toms River Township Police revealed that Ramirez had broken the window of the victim’s motel room with a baseball bat, and then kicked the motel room door open, Billhimer said. Ramirez then entered the motel room, assaulted the victim with her cane, and shattered her cell phone, the prosecutor said.

Toms River Police Officers were able to apprehend Ramirez at the scene. Ramirez was taken to the OceanCounty Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

