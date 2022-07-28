Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Man Admits Breaking Into Motel: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Angel Ramirez
Angel Ramirez Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 30-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to breaking into a motel, authorities said.

Angel Ramirez, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to burglary on Tuesday,, July 26, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On December 17, 2021, Toms River police responded to the Pelican Inn and Suites on Route 37 for a disturbance.

Police found a female victim bleeding from her head. She was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

An investigation by the Toms River Township Police revealed that Ramirez had broken the window of the victim’s motel room with a baseball bat, and then kicked the motel room door open, Billhimer said. Ramirez then entered the motel room, assaulted the victim with her cane, and shattered her cell phone, the prosecutor said.

Toms River Police Officers were able to apprehend Ramirez at the scene. Ramirez was taken to the OceanCounty Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.