Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Jersey Shore Fugitive Sought In Fatal Christmas Eve Crash

Jon Craig
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Jackson Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a woman from Howell Township.
Ocean County authorities seek the public's help in locating a suspected hit-and-run driver in a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.

About 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, Jackson Township police were called to Interstate-195 and Cedar Swap Road on a report of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and the Jackson Township Police Department found that a 2010 Mercedes Benz driven by Norman Shtab, 83, of Howell Township, was exiting I-195 at Exit 21. As Schtab was making a left turn on to Cedar Swap Road, his vehicle collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, Billhimer said.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado fled on foot, the prosecutor said.

Further investigation identified the possible driver of the Chevrolet Silverado to be Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson, Billhimer said.

Gerardo Castillo-Mendoza, 30, of Burlington County was a passenger in the Chevrolet Silverado, the prosecutor said. Castillo-Mendoza of Wrightstown was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Schtab and a passenger in his vehicle, his 81-year-old wife, Phyllis Shtab of Howell Township were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Mr. Schtab was treated for his injuries and released. On Saturday, Mrs. Schtab succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Billhimer said.

“We are currently trying to positively identify and locate the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado," Billhimer said on Monday. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Jackson Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit. 

If anyone has information about this investigation, you are urged to call Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Officer Tristan Bennett of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111.

