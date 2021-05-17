Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Firefighters Search For Missing Jet Skier

Jon Craig
Seaside Park
Seaside Park Photo Credit: Googlemaps

First responders were called to help search for a missing Jersey Shore jet skier early Monday, authorities said.

An abandoned jet ski with personal belongings was found about 6 p.m. on Sunday in South Seaside Park (South Bayside and 24th avenues) in Berkeley Township, initial reports said. 

On Monday morning, the water search had shifted to Roberts Avenue, reports said.

An unconfirmed report at 7 a.m. said that a body had been recovered and that firefighters were called to assist in the recovery efforts. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

