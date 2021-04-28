Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Crash Victim Airlifted To Hospital

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

An elderly woman was being airlifted to an Ocean County hospital after a serious car crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Bey Lea Road and Old Freehold Road in Toms River, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that the victim, about 63 years old, had suffered a lower extremity injury and that a tourniquet had been applied. She was en route to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. 

This is a developing news story. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

