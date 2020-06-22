Jackson Man, 23, Arrested In Fatal Stabbing

A 23-year-old Jackson Township man has been arrested in connection with a burglary and murder, authorities said.

Jshawn Cutler was charged with murder, burglary and weapons charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz said in a statement late Friday.

Earlier Friday, Jackson police officers responded to an overnight 911 call from a house on Cannon Boulevard about a man with a stab wound, they said.

Police found Isaiah Renouf, also 23, on the floor of the home with a large stab wound to his chest, they said.

First responders tried to save Renouf at the scene. Ultimately, he was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

A post-mortem examination by the Ocean County Medical Examiner concluded that Renouf died from a stab wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit found that Renouf and Cutler had a fight at the home, where Cutler stabbed Renouf — causing his death, the prosecutor said.

Cutler was arrested Friday during a motor vehicle stop by the Lakewood Township Police Department, they said. He was being held in Ocean County Jail in Toms River pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer and Kunz thanked law enforcement agencies involved including the Pemberton Township Police Department in Burlington County.

“Outstanding teamwork was exhibited today by all the law enforcement officers and agencies involved in this investigation,” Billhimer said. “This horrendous crime was solved so swiftly thanks to the hard work and determination of these fine men and women in blue. Through their efforts, a very dangerous person has been removed from the streets of Ocean County. Now, our focus is to ensure that justice is done for Mr. Renouf.”

